ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rubio says Panama must reduce Chinese influence around the canal or face possible U.S. action

By The Associated Press

Published

Panama's President Jose Mulino, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrive for a meeting at presidential palace in Panama City, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.