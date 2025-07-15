ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rome, Navalny widow blast Italy invite for pro-Kremlin maestro

By AFP

Published

Valery Gergiev at the Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg, Russia, on May 1, 2013. (Dmitry Lovetsky / AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.