ADVERTISEMENT

World

RFK Jr.’s first month as health secretary: Touting French fries and casting doubts on vaccines

By The Associated Press

Published

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives before Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin and U.S. President Donald Trump speak during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.