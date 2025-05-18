ADVERTISEMENT

World

Reward increased for capture of escaped New Orleans inmates as 7 dangerous felons remain on the lam

By The Associated Press

Published

This image provided by Louisiana State Police shows one of New Orleans jail escapees, Kendall Myles, captured in the French Quarter Friday, May 16, 2025 in New Orleans. (Louisiana State Police via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.