ADVERTISEMENT

World

Restaurant chain faces outrage after carving up 500-year-old oak tree

By CNN

Published

A centuries-old oak tree in Enfield, London, was cut down earlier this month. James Veysey/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.