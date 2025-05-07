ADVERTISEMENT

‘The raccoon has her meth pipe,’ Ohio police officer says during traffic stop

By Charlie Buckley

A bizarre traffic stop in Ohio led to officers finding a raccoon in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe.


















