ADVERTISEMENT

World

Portugal’s government loses confidence vote, triggering early election amid prolonged instability

By The Associated Press

Published

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, second right, gestures during a debate preceding a confidence motion vote at the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.