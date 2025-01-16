ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Francis injures forearm after falling

By Reuters

Published

Pope Francis arrives in the Paul VI hall on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.