ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Francis’ double pneumonia complications may be ‘unpredictable’, cardiologist warns

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.