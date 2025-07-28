World

Police search for suspect in killing of couple hiking with their two children in Arkansas park

By CNN

Updated

Published

Police in Arkansas are searching for a suspect in the deaths of a couple who were reportedly attacked while on a walking trail with their two young daughters.


















