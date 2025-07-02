World

Police descend on Twin Flames Universe headquarters months after W5 exposé

By Avery Haines and Joseph Loiero

Published

Michigan authorities raid two properties linked to the controversial online group Twin Flames Universe after a W5 exposé.


















