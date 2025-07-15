ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pentagon ends deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in L.A.

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Members of the California National Guard and U.S. Marines, guard the entrance outside the Wilshire Federal Building, ahead of Saturday's nationwide "No Kings Day" protest, in Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, June 13, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.