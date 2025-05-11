World

Passenger bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 21 people and injuring 35

By The Associated Press

Published

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search the debris at the site of a bus crash near the town of Kotmale, Sri Lanka Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.