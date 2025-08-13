World

Parents and child killed when tree falls on car amid heavy rain, flooding in Tennessee

By The Associated Press

Published

A truck drives through flooded road in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (WTVC via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.