ADVERTISEMENT

World

Panama president calls Trump's talk of 'reclaiming' the Panama Canal a lie

By The Associated Press

Published

Panama's President Jose Mulino waves as he arrives to Congress to attend President-elect Yamandu Orsi's swearing-in ceremony, on Inauguration Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.