World

Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history, affecting 2 million people

By The Associated Press

Published

Villagers wade through a flooded area after torrential rains and rising water level in the rivers due to water release from Indian dams, in Pindi Bhattian, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/A. Rizvi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.