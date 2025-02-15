ADVERTISEMENT

World

Openly gay South African imam shot dead

By AFP

Published

Muhsin Hendricks, considered the world's first openly gay imam, was shot dead Saturday in South Africa. (Muhsin Hendricks/Instagram)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.