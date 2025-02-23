ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio bathroom law targeting transgender students has brought internal strife to some campuses

By The Associated Press

Published

Antioch College student Ahri Morales-Yoon, walks across campus, Thursday, Feb.13, 2025, at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


















