World

Officials plan to seek the death penalty for a Tennessee man charged with killing 4

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Austin Robert Drummond. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.