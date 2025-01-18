ADVERTISEMENT

World

Official portraits of Trump and Vance released ahead of Jan. 20 inauguration

By Daniel Otis

Published

Official inaugural portraits of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and vice-president-elect JD Vance. (Trump Campaign)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.