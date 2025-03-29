ADVERTISEMENT

World

New U.S. strikes against Houthi rebels kill at least 1 in Yemen

By The Associated Press

Published

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows four B-2 stealth bombers parked at Camp Thunder Cove in Diego Garcia on Saturday, March 29, 2025, as a U.S. airstrike campaign continues against Yemen's Houthi rebels. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.