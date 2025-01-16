ADVERTISEMENT

World

Middle East latest: Gaza ceasefire held up by ‘crisis,’ Israeli PM says

By The Associated Press

Published

Israeli soldiers stand in an observation point overlooking the Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.