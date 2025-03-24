ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘Nazis got better treatment,’ U.S. judge says of Trump admin deportations

By AFP

Published

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.