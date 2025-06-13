ADVERTISEMENT

World

Nationwide protests against immigration raids escalate in U.S., leading to arrests and curfews

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters rally during a demonstration in response to a series of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids throughout the country, in Los Angeles, Calif., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.