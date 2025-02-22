ADVERTISEMENT

World

Musk’s cost-cutting team is laying off workers at the auto safety agency overseeing his car company

By The Associated Press

Published

This image from a U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report released on Jan. 14, 2025 shows a crash test of a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck in Adelanto, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2024. (NHTSA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.