ADVERTISEMENT

World

Most ICE detainees have no criminal history: AFP analysis

By AFP

Published

Korean veteran Jack Harrison, 89, in wheelchair originally from Michigan holds a sign NO ICE outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.