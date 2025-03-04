World

More than 200 children were raped in Sudan since the beginning of 2024, UN children's agency says

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photograph released by UNICEF, a 16-year-old rape victim rests on a mattress at a UNICEF office in Sudan, Dec. 2, 2024. (Tess Ingram/UNICEF via AP)


















