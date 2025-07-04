World

More than 20 are injured including 1 seriously when bus flips over in northeastern Germany

By The Associated Press

Published

Emergency services work at the scene of an accident with the bus beside the A19 highway near Röbel, Germany, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Jens Büttner/dpa via AP)


















