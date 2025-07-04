More than 20 are injured including 1 seriously when bus flips over in northeastern Germany
Published:
Prime Day Is Coming Up, But You Can Already Get These 21 Amazon Canada Items On Sale
Build Your Perfect Bar Cart With These 12 Products
The Absolute Best Dog GPS Trackers You Can Get In Canada Right Now
Upgrade Your Outdoor Garden With These Planter Pots And Boxes
Our Guide To The Best Cooling Mattress Toppers In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
15 Useful Products That Help Make Life Way Easier
The Absolute Best Tinted Lip Balms You Can Get In Canada Right Now
How to Get Rid of Strawberry Legs in Time for Summer
15 Summer Beauty Must-Haves That Won’t Break the Bank
20 Of The Best Summer Birthday Gifts Under $50
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.