World

Minnesota state senator resigns after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution

By The Associated Press

Published

The nameplate stands empty on the desk that belonged to Republican Justin Eichorn, who resigned earlier, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in the Minnesota Senate chamber in the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.