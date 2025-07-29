ADVERTISEMENT

World

Millionaires multiply across the U.S., but most find it’s not all mansions and champagne

By The Associated Press

Published

Jason Breck and Daravy Khiev work in their home, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Fishers, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.