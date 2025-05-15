World

Michigan drunken driver sentenced to 25 years for birthday party crash that killed 2 kids

By The Associated Press

Published

The trial continues for Marshella Chidester, who leaves her court seat during a break in the Monroe County Courthouse courtroom, March 6, 2025, in Monroe, Mich. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.