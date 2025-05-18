ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mexican navy training vessel hits New York’s Brooklyn Bridge

By The Associated Press



A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo)


















