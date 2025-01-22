ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mexican border states prepare migrant shelters as Trump begins deportation campaign

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Vehicles traverse highways in El Paso, Texas, left, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, right, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez )


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.