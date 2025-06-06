ADVERTISEMENT

World

Man charged with hate crime in Boulder attack on ‘Zionist people’ appears in federal court

By The Associated Press

Published

As Jennifer Dechtman, back, looks on, her husband Evan, front left, consoles his son, Isaac, right, at a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside of the Boulder County, Colo., courthouse Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.