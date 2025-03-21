ADVERTISEMENT

World

London’s Heathrow slowly resumes flights after a fire cut power to Europe’s busiest airport

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Here’s what we know after a major power outage closed Heathrow Airport

Here’s what we know after a major power outage closed Heathrow Airport

Passengers hit with flight disruptions around the world due to ripple effect of airport closure

Passengers hit with flight disruptions around the world due to ripple effect of airport closure

Bus passenger gets close view of fire at Heathrow Airport

Bus passenger gets close view of fire at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport completely shutdown after fire causes power outage

Heathrow Airport completely shutdown after fire causes power outage

View of major fire that caused power outage at Heathrow Airport

View of major fire that caused power outage at Heathrow Airport



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.