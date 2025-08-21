ADVERTISEMENT

World

Lithuania declares no-fly zone along part of Belarus border after drone incursions

By Reuters

Published

FILE: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda speaks during in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.