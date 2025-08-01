ADVERTISEMENT

World

Liberal U.S. states sue Trump over transgender care ban

By AFP

Published

The Pride flag seen at Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 1, 2025. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.