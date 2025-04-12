World

Lebanese suicide bomber who killed 5 Israelis in Bulgaria is buried at Hezbollah cemetery

Published

In this file phoot, Backdropped by a poster featuring images of Lebanon's former Hezbollah leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during their funeral procession at Nasrallah's burial site in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.