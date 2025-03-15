ADVERTISEMENT

World

Large crowds converge in Belgrade for protest rally against Serbia's president and government

By The Associated Press

Published

Students and former paramilitary fighters loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic camp outside the presidency building prior a major anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.