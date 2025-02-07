World

Kids in New York keep dying while 'subway surfing' on top of trains. Can they be stopped?

By The Associated Press

Published

Trains arrive and depart from a subway station in the Coney Island section of New York, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.