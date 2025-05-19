ADVERTISEMENT

World

JD Vance gives Pope Leo XIV an invitation from Trump to visit U.S.

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Pope Leo greeted worshippers before presiding over his inaugural mass. Abigail Bimman has highlights.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.