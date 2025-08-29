World

Italy’s Meloni slams photo sharing in lewd sites scandal

By AFP

Published

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Rimini Meeting in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Davide Gennari/LaPresse via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.