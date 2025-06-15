ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israel targets Iran’s Defense Ministry headquarters as Tehran unleashes deadly missile strike

By The Associated Press

Published

Israeli security forces inspect destroyed buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, near Tel Aviv, Israel, early Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.