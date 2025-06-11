ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israel MPs to vote on opposition bid to dissolve parliament

By AFP

Published

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the head of the table, center right, and lawmakers attend a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.