World

Islamic Shariah court in Indonesia’s Aceh province sentences 2 men to public caning over sexual acts

By The Associated Press

Published

A police officer escorts two men accused of having gay sex, upon arrival for their sentencing hearing at the Sharia Court in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Reza Saifullah)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.