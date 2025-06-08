World

Iranian rapper Tataloo once supported a hard-line presidential candidate. Now he faces execution

By The Associated Press

Published

Iranian rapper Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, also known as Tataloo, sits at a courtroom at the Revolutionary Court in Tehran, Iran, May 7, 2024. (Tahmineh Rahmani/Mizan News Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.