ADVERTISEMENT

World

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another for planning IS group sabotage

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE -A woman walks past a building damaged in a deadly June 13 Israeli airstrike at a residential compound in Tehran, Iran, on July 19, 2025. (AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.