ADVERTISEMENT

World

Indonesia begins releasing hundreds of prisoners under president’s clemency plan

Published

Supporters of Indonesia's former Trade Minister Tom Lembong, who was sentenced to more than four years in prison gather in front of the gate of Cipinang prison in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 as the country prepares to release hundreds of prisoners under president's clemency plan. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.