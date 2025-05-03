ADVERTISEMENT

World

Indigenous activists see Trump’s Columbus Day rhetoric as cause for continued advocacy

By The Associated Press

Published

In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a city worker measures the statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.