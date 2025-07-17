ADVERTISEMENT

World

India investigators say too early to draw conclusions on Air India crash cause

By Reuters

Published

A policeman walks past buildings damaged in the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.